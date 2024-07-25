AdaptHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,643 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,875% compared to the typical volume of 616 call options.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,269,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AdaptHealth by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

