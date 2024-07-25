Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

