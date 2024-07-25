Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Comparison

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.28 -$63.26 million ($0.07) -53.28 Exela Technologies $1.05 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.26

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -0.36% -5.26% -1.54% Exela Technologies -5.23% N/A -8.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantage Solutions and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.