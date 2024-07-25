ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading 15.3% Higher

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.99 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.99 ($0.19). 124,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 20,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
ADVFN Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ADVFN news, insider Anthony Wollenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($905.33). 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADVFN Company Profile
ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.
