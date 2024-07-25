AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AER opened at $93.20 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

