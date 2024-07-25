Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFN. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

