Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

