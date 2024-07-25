Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
AGRX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.