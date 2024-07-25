Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up to $133.42

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.42, but opened at $137.61. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $134.69, with a volume of 150,502 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.