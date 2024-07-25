Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

