Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$118.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$103.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$105.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.