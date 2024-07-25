Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $71.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $71.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.32.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $71,409,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,306,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.