Air Canada to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.52.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.97 and a twelve month high of C$25.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.38.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

