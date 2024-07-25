Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$19.00. The company traded as low as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 1761324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.52.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.