Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AL opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

