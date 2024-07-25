Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,414,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

