Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.