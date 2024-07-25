Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alector were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Trading Down 3.8 %

Alector stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

