Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.71.

ARE opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

