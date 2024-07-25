Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Announces Earnings Results

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), reports. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.