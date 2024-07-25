Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.