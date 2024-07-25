Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

