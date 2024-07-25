Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -47.12%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

