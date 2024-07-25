Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.