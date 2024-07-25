Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

