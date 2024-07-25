Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altice USA Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $740.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
