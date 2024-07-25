Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 154.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Altimmune were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.