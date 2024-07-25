Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading Up 9.3%

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.88 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 199,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 73,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.39. The stock has a market cap of £33.15 million, a PE ratio of 4,660.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

