Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

