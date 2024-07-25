AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

DIT stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

