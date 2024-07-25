AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading Down 1.4%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $61.70. 184,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

AMERCO Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

