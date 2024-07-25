American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

