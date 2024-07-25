American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.73

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 24108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

