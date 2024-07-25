Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $38.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $424.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.11.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

