Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.92

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 10782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

