Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

