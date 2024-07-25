Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

