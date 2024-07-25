Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

