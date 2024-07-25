Analysts Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

