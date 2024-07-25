Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $66.38

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 64,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

