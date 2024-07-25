Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

