Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $62.71

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

