Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $132.50

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.