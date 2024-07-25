Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Target Price at $11.71

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

