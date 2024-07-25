Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Target Price at C$4,008.33

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,075.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CSU stock opened at C$4,304.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,913.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3,764.28. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12-month high of C$4,375.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

