Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$87.70

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$74.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.16. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

