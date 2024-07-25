Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $329.17

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 6.9 %

GPI stock opened at $325.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.25 and a 200 day moving average of $286.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $338.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

