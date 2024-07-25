Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $576.27

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $576.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $529.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

