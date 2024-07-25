Analysts Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $83.75

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.