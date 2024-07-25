Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $25.17

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

