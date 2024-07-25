Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 4.99% 5.58% 4.23% Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerra Gold pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vox Royalty pays out 500.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.27 -$81.28 million $0.27 24.24 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 11.43 -$100,000.00 $0.01 280.28

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Vox Royalty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

